A Nigerian woman's 70th birthday party invitation which included a set of strict rules has gone viral

The rules pertained to the Aso-Ebi attire of guests, access cards, seating arrangements, and other essentials

Recall that a video that had earlier gone viral showed her cursing some guests who attended her party without Aso-Ebi

A 70-year-old woman's birthday party invitation has sparked controversy due to its strict set of rules.

The invitation, which quickly spread across social media, outlined three key guidelines for attendees.

Invitation card of 70-year-old birthday celebrant Photo credit: @famousblogng/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The first rule emphasized the importance of not sharing the Aso-Ebi attire, while the second warned that entry would be denied without an access card.

The third rule stated that guests should only sit at tables where their names were written to avoid embarrassment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Woman curses those who attended her party without Aso-Ebi

Recall that the Nigerian woman, who hosted her 70th birthday party in the UK had demanded that guests without the Aso-Ebi attire should leave her party immediately.

She cursed them saying if they wanted to reach the age of 70, they should depart immediately.

As many netizens criticized the woman for her actions, a photo of her strict invitation card surfaced online confirming that she had already given prior notice of the embarrassment they would face for flouting rules.

Reactions as invitation card of 70-year-old birthday celebrant surfaces

The viral invitation has ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some individuals supported the woman's desire for a well-organized event, others felt that the rules were excessive and unnecessary.

@cassandravincent said:

“They have a specific number of guests that can be accommodated in this hall. If they exceed it, the party could be shut down due to overcrowding. I guess this kind of measures are put in place to avoid situations like that. Doesn't justify the cursing though.”

@rihannat1 said:

“It's possible that people on her list didn't get chair to sit on. Mama come start to dey swear when mogbo mobranch don pass invitees.”

@adaiwunze reacted:

“Why is it that pple don't obey simple instruction. Someone clearly stated how she wished to be celebrated, yet please felt it’s ok to overule simple instructions.”

@triplemcoctailsanddrinks1 said:

“To be sincere as a vendor I have seen where a celebrant spent millions of Naira and her own personal invitees did not have food to eat, but most of the uninvited guests had more than enough, the most annoying part of this is seeing party vendors inviting their friends to clients parties.”

@beccaszn reacted:

“She clearly stated it all in the invite! It's her party las las! To even stand up from bed to attend anybody party wey dem invite me sef hard not to talk of the one wey come with Terms&Conditions!”

@officialyetundebakare said:

“She warned them already but all the same. That was too much!”

@ugonnwa_ reacted:

“Now I see why she was angry and cursing.”

@nefertiti_ said:

“Party with terms and conditions!”

Watch the video below:

Woman chases guests from party over Asoebi material

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has gone viral following her unexpected demand at her 70th birthday party. The visibly angry woman waited until the guests began eating before ordering those without Asoebi (a Yoruba traditional attire) to leave.

She emphasized that if they wanted to reach the age of 70 like she did, they should depart immediately. “Those of you that didn’t buy my asoebi go out; if you want to turn 70 like me, respect yourself and go out. I am speaking with anger, if you eat my food, it will come out bad for you,” she said.

This unexpected demand caught the guests off guard and created a tense atmosphere at the party. With no other option, the guests reluctantly complied with the woman's demand and left the arena. Frustration and disappointment filled the air as they made their way towards the exit.

Source: Legit.ng