A young man had a funny WhatsApp conversation with his dad as he begged the man for N2,000

The son started by hyping the man, using words from a trending TikTok song before making his request

Nigerians who saw how the conversation ended said that his father was kind and different from theirs

A young Nigerian man entertained people as he "leaked" the WhatsApp chat between him and his dad.

The hilarious man (@mullahchriss) wrote his chats lyrically, praising his dad while begging him for the sum of N2k.

The father quickly asked for his son's account number. Photo source: @mullahchriss

Source: TikTok

WhatsApp chat between dad and son

He also praised his dad's looks. The son prayed that his dad's pocket would not go dry. Some of the words in his TikTok video said:

"See as you fine. You too get money... I want to be like you."

The father was so impressed by his chat that he quickly asked him to send his account number, and he credited the son.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

whitney._o said:

"My dad will legit ask me why I’m typing in pidgin, if that’s how I write in school."

JERRY said:

"My dad no go even reply me."

Udoka said:

"We way no know how father's love dey be gather here."

Believeoluwabolaji said:

"My dad will view and pass."

fikunayoolowoyeye said:

"My dad will legit ask me whats wrong with me and if im ok."

Ex girlfriend said:

"My papa wey no even know if I Dey exist or not."

ella_booo said:

"Lol y’all dads don’t have your acct number saved? My dad has mine saved receive alerts randomly… I only call to say thank you."

S.O.G said:

"My dad no dey even open my WhatsApp messages, I dey give the man headaches… make him BP no rise."

Girl sends WhatsApp audio to sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a WhatsApp chat between her and her niece who wanted money for ice cream.

The lady was surprised that her niece came asking for more money after she had sent N10,000 to her mother days before.

Source: Legit.ng