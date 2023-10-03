A young Nigerian lady has gained widespread attention with a video showcasing her stomach

While sharing the video via her TikTok account, the lady claimed that she was pregnant with late singer Mohbad's son

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many criticising her for making such a claim

A Nigerian lady with the handle @isholawife429 on TikTok has claimed to be pregnant for late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

She showed off her tummy on TikTok and rubbed it severally while speaking about her ordeal.

Lady claims to be pregnant for Mohbad Photo credit: @isholawife429/TikTok.

Pregnant lady set to travel to Ikorodu to meet Mohbad's family

Speaking further, she revealed that she will be journeying to Ikorodu, the hometown of the late singer.

In her words;

“Imole I can't take it anymore pls come back your boy is here. Please help me on my way to Ikorodu mow pls.”

Reactions as lady claims to be pregnant for Mohbad

This video has captivated viewers, leading to a surge in engagement and comments.

While many believed her story, others criticised her for making such claims about a deceased person.

@Alatise Pamilerinayo said:

“Problem no dey finish.”

@Pinky commented:

“No be six parks I dey see for pregnant woman well.”

@user4363252676272 reacted:

“See mumu belle, werey sha por sha.”

@user1663022349432 said:

“Werey.”

@kennygold673 said:

“My country people.”

@hareekenah C reacted:

“Werey.”

@user9947597592025 reacted;

“Nawa ooo werey.”

@adedojadamilola94 said:

“Mad every were.”

@Iremide said:

“Werey ni gbogbo yin ajeh.”

Slay queen mourns Mohbad in crazy way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian 'slay queen' has expressed her deep disappointment over being unable to have a romantic encounter with Mohbad before his untimely demise. In a video, she wished that the singer could come back to life and give her a chance in his life.

She lamented: "MohBad, you just left without allowing me to have a taste of that thing. We will meet at Jesus' feet. I wish God could just grant me that miracle for you to wake up." Her words reflected her pain over a missed opportunity and a desire to experience the connection she had hoped for. The young woman also prayed for a miracle to happen so her weird fantasies could be actualised.

As news of the slay queen's statement spread online, netizens took to the comments section to share their disappointment. Many expressed their disapproval, highlighting the inappropriate nature of her remark in light of MohBad's passing.

