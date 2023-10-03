A Nigerian boy who used his school fees to stake in sports betting is regretting the decision because he lost

He has sent a message to the betting company, pleading with them to refund him the N30,000 he staked

The betting company reminded the boy that any money staked in a bet was non-refundable if the person loses

A boy played sports betting with the money meant for his school fees and lost.

In a video posted on TikTok by Benjamin Justice, the boy was seen typing a text message to the betting company.

A boy played a bet and lost. Photo credit: Getty Images/Amazingmikael, Bloomberg and TikTok/@benjaminjustice39. Man's photo is used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In the message, the boy pleaded that the money should be refunded to enable him to pay his school fees.

According to the boy, he staked the sum of N30,000 in the game and lost. He told the betting company that he was sorry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sports betting company replies boy who asked for refund

In a harsh reply, the betting company made it clearly known to the boy that betting once staked was not refundable.

The boy was also reminded that betting was for adults. He, however, continued to plead for the money to be refunded to him because he regretted his action.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a boy who lost money in sports betting

@Okwudiri Samuel Chigozie said:

"If to say you win, you for dey order Azul now."

@officialayo commented:

"Wetin 16 yrs dey use 30k do for account?"

@Flexzy said:

"Don’t play, you will learn."

@Naza said:

"Me just coming from sportybet app after losing."

@Mubarak commented:

"Na my waec fees them carry last week."

@SONAS LIGHTING said:

"You go explain tire."

@mill23k said:

"You never ready to collect your money. See song wey you de play."

@sweetestmimi0 said:

"Was the song actually necessary?"

@kodak asked:

"Why you sef go use your school fees play bet?"

Man wins N4.7 million in betting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man won N4.7 million in sports betting.

The young man made the announcement in a video he posted on Instagram.

In the video, the man showed people his phone screen and the amount he won.

Source: Legit.ng