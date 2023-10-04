"Exactly 5 Years": After Moving to UK, Nigerian Man Counts His Blessings, Shows Off Posh Benz Car
- A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK five years ago came on Twitter to show people what he has achieved
- The man, identified as Shola, posted photos of a house, a Mercedes Benz car, and a settlement permit
- Nigerians on Twitter have joined Shola's celebration as they went to the comment section to congratulate him
A Nigerian man living in the UK showed off the blessings he has received in the European country.
In a tweet, the man, Shola, showed people some of the things he has achieved within the past five years.
While counting his blessings, he posted photos of a house, a Benz car and his settlement permit.
Shola wrote:
"Today makes it exactly 5 years I stepped into this country. I can't thank God enough for his blessings."
Many of his followers rushed to the comment section to congratulate him.
See the tweet below:
Nigerians congratulate man on his achievements in the UK
@Withlovesewa said:
"Why is the BRP valid until 2024? Do you still have to apply for a new one yearly, even when you're on " indefinite to leave," or do you have to apply for your new passport before that one expires?"
@fulaniey asked:
"Congratulations! But 5 years and you already have ILR? I thought it takes 5 years to get."
@Zurielcloset said:
"Congratulations! But if you like, stay there and start supporting bad governance in Nigeria because of tribe or religion, e no de hard some of you over there."
@NwadiutoGrace said:
"Why you come dey pepper us na?"
@EmperorJakarta reacted:
"Congratulations bro. I tap into your grace and blessings."
Lady achieves success in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found success after relocating to Canada.
The lady who relocated to Canada and graduated a year ago has become a permanent resident of the North American country.
The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.
In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married.
