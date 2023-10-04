Global site navigation

Local editions

"Exactly 5 Years": After Moving to UK, Nigerian Man Counts His Blessings, Shows Off Posh Benz Car
Family and Relationships

"Exactly 5 Years": After Moving to UK, Nigerian Man Counts His Blessings, Shows Off Posh Benz Car

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK five years ago came on Twitter to show people what he has achieved
  • The man, identified as Shola, posted photos of a house, a Mercedes Benz car, and a settlement permit
  • Nigerians on Twitter have joined Shola's celebration as they went to the comment section to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A Nigerian man living in the UK showed off the blessings he has received in the European country.

In a tweet, the man, Shola, showed people some of the things he has achieved within the past five years.

Man living in the UK shows off his car and house.
The man has lived in the UK for five years. Photo credit: Twitter/@aryshow2006.
Source: Twitter

While counting his blessings, he posted photos of a house, a Benz car and his settlement permit.

Shola wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

"Today makes it exactly 5 years I stepped into this country. I can't thank God enough for his blessings."

Read also

"I though he used filter": Man with unique head that looks long poses with beautiful lady in video

Many of his followers rushed to the comment section to congratulate him.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians congratulate man on his achievements in the UK

@Withlovesewa said:

"Why is the BRP valid until 2024? Do you still have to apply for a new one yearly, even when you're on " indefinite to leave," or do you have to apply for your new passport before that one expires?"

@fulaniey asked:

"Congratulations! But 5 years and you already have ILR? I thought it takes 5 years to get."

@Zurielcloset said:

"Congratulations! But if you like, stay there and start supporting bad governance in Nigeria because of tribe or religion, e no de hard some of you over there."

@NwadiutoGrace said:

"Why you come dey pepper us na?"

@EmperorJakarta reacted:

"Congratulations bro. I tap into your grace and blessings."

Lady achieves success in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found success after relocating to Canada.

Read also

After living abroad for 10 years, man returns to Nigeria in cartoon costumes, surprises his family

The lady who relocated to Canada and graduated a year ago has become a permanent resident of the North American country.

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel