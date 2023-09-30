A mother identified as @princessblossom.mum recently shared a video of her stunning baby girl on her page

Netizens were in awe of the baby's flawless appearance, leading them to affectionately refer to her as a "living doll”

The comments section was filled with loving compliments and adoration for the baby's beauty

A proud mother with the handle @princessblossom.mum on TikTok delighted her followers with video of her gorgeous baby girl on her page.

The baby's captivating presence and striking features immediately caught the attention of viewers, leaving them mesmerized by her beauty.

Beautiful baby with unique features

The "living doll" phenomenon

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for the baby, affectionately dubbing her a "living doll" due to her flawless appearance.

The comments section of the TikTok video overflowed with compliments and expressions of love, as people couldn't resist showering the baby with adoration and praise.

Reactions trail video of baby with doll-like appearance

Social media users have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts about the baby.

@Phumla Ntlhophi said:

“I thought it's a doll, look at that gorgeousness.”

@Cilla Faba said;

“Shez so pretty. Looks like a doll.”

@stellarynes said:

“At first I thought it was a doll.”

@leewong940 said;

“The Jaws. I can play with her all day, she's like a doll.”

@Thabisile reacted:

“She looks like her sister f cute baby.”

@Tessylilian reacted:

“I thought it's a doll then I saw her movement e so cute.”

@Stella Starss commented:

“Omg. Such a rare beauty.”

@refbabac said:

“SO SO A LIVING DOLL. BEAUTIFUL.”

Watch the video below:

Mum says her baby is not a doll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother has reacted to the negative comments she has been receiving from netizens regarding her baby. Several netizens who came across her baby's photos and videos on Instagram insisted that her baby was fake.

In a video, she debunked such claims as she showed off her beautiful living child with stunning facial looks. While sharing the video, she addressed people referring to her child as fake and asked them to desist from making such claims.

The mother said in part: "So they posted my baby on some pages and a lot of people were saying why will you post a fake baby. And I will be under their comments and be like that's actually my daughter."

