A little girl who is blessed with so much hair went viral on Tiktok after her parents posted a video of her on the platform

The girl's hair is so dark and long that many TikTok users could not help but to fall in love with her

The girl has become popular as people who saw the video describe her type of beauty and hair as rare

TikTok users have fallen in love with a baby girl who is blessed with so much beauty.

In a video posted by @itz.lahnie, the little girl was seen shining brightly like a billion stars.

The little girl's beauty has melted the hearts of many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz.lahnie.

Source: TikTok

People fall in love with beautiful kid with thick, natural hair

After the video was posted, it caught the attention of TikTok users, who described her as a paragon of beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The most outstanding thing about the girl's appearance is her beautiful hair.

She has so much hair that looks thick, naturally dark, and amazingly attractive.

People who have seen the video have started catching baby fever, wishing also to have such a cute child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as video of beautiful baby goes viral

@NursePoison Baby said:

"God I beg you to give me this adorable angel when the time comes."

@telomatic said:

"I wish I had a sister like you, you are so cute."

@lakar088 said:

"I love it too much."

@Hanna Okpoti said:

"Baby with a lovely swag"

@aziz_45_0 said:

"May God grow you in love, peace, joy and longevity. You are more than beautiful. I lack the words to describe you."

@Maïcha said:

"I can't stop staring at this little angel."

@Bayoh Lewis said:

"So cute I love you."

Video shows a gorgeous baby girl with neat cornrows

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby girl with beautiful hair and cornrows went viral on TikTok.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng