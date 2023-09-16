A mother has shared a lovely video of her beautiful baby who's usually mistaken by people for a doll

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, the woman addressed those who usually refer to her beautiful daughter as fake

Social media users stormed the comments section of her video to share their opinions about her baby

A mother has reacted to the negative comments she has been receiving from netizens regarding her baby.

Several netizens who came across her baby's photos and videos on Instagram insisted that her baby was fake.

Mum reacts to comments about her baby looking fake Photo credit: @badgal.abbey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum addresses people calling her baby fake

In a video, she debunked such claims as she showed off her beautiful living child with stunning facial looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While sharing the video, she addressed people referring to her child as fake and asked them to desist from making such claims.

The mother said in part:

"So they posted my baby on some pages and a lot of people were saying why will you post a fake baby. And I will be under their comments and be like that's actually my daughter."

Reactions as mum shares video of daughter who looks like a doll

@mzzzz..pweedy said:

"She looks like a doll. She’s beautiful

@shevonnejohnson45 wrote:

"She truly looks like a real life doll. Unreal beauty."

@kentuckyokc said:

"Omg she’s absolutely beautiful congratulations beautiful momma."

@according2mo reacted:

"She is gorgeous! I can see how people think she’s not real she’s absolutely perfect."

@suzywitdauzi0 commented:

"I hear it too but her eyes are so big I be like she’s real."

@sharondeshay said:

"OMG she looks like a doll! we call my grand baby doll- face because she looks like a doll as well! beautiful baby girl."

Watch the video below:

Newborn baby who looks like a doll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @kaynicole0284, has made a video of her baby and the funny expressions she always wears as if she were an adult. The woman funnily said that her newborn has an attitude.

Just when the woman said she should not make a face, the baby's face changed to an eye-rolling expression. The mother laughed more when she followed that with a side mouth squeeze that should mean displeasure. The kid also made a side-eye facial movement. It was so funny.

Some people who reacted to the video said that the kid already mastered the act as they used emojis that matched each expression she made. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over one million likes with more than 20,000 comments.

Source: Legit.ng