A young girl impressed many people and went viral on TikTok after solving a Mathematics question in class

A video showed when she solved the mathematical problem, and people were impressed with the simple way she did it

More than 1.8 million people have liked the video after it went viral and got more than 57 million views

No fewer than 1.8 million people have liked the video of a little schoolgirl who solved a mathematical problem.

The video was posted on TikTok by @celebrityteacher_sirjoe, and people were impressed with the girl's brilliance.

She used a simple abacus method to solve the question. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebrityteacher_sirjoe.

Source: TikTok

The short clip was recorded in a classroom, showing the girl standing on the board.

The question on the board required her to divide 96 by 3. She did not waste time as she went ahead to solve it correctly.

She first divided 6 by three and got 2 and then she divided 9 by 3 and got 3. She used simple abacus drawings.

She gave her final answer as 32, which is correct. Her confidence and speed, as well as the neatness of her handwriting, impressed many TikTok users.

TikTok users react to video of a girl who solved a mathematics problem

@woundedlion said:

"Abacus method so interesting."

@Veritydiamond commented:

"I believe this is abacus."

@That-Comfort said:

"This generation are really enjoying making everything easy for them, while our generation they make us feel like we cannot understand maths at all."

@user7807721741411 said:

"I've never learned this before. what's this I'm seeing. I want to take my math teacher to court. Boy's poor performance in WAEC goes viral."

@Aisha Abia said:

"Hmmm not me using my calculator to confirm."

@Christina Zulu said:

"As a student teacher I'm learning new ways how I'll improve my teaching strategies."

Boy performs poorly in WAEC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a secondary school student failed woefully in his WARC examination.

The unfortunate boy recorded F9 in most of the subjects he sat for in the important examination.

Social media users who saw the results wondered why the boy performed poorly.

Source: Legit.ng