Two dwarfs entertained people when they attempted to scale a short bench, but they failed woefully

One of the dwarfs who first attempted to jump over the small bench stumbled on the bench and fell on the other side

The second dwarf also attempted to jump over the beach but was unsuccessful because his height did not support him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two dwarfs went viral on social media after falling while trying to scale a small bench.

Their attempt at the high jump ended woefully because their heights did not support them.

The dwarfs failed in their attempts at the high jump. Photo credit: Twitter/@therealdotun.

Source: Twitter

In the trending video, a small bench was placed for the dwarfs to scale, but they could not jump over it.

The first dwarf aimed at the bench, ran as fast as he could and then jumped.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Two dwarfs entertain people with their attempts at high jump

When he jumped, his leg hit the bench, and he fell on the other side. His failure attracted laughter.

The second dwarf has a dramatic air. He, too, could not jump as he failed to muster enough energy for the task. Instead of jumping, he crawled under the bench.

Their performance made many people who saw the video laugh out loud. Those who were present at the scene also could not help but laugh. The video was posted by Oluwadamilola and reposted by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react as dwarfs attempt to jump

@SormmaSharon1 said:

"Why is the second guy wasting my data. I don wait for him tire, abeg wetin later happen?"

@bigtimini said:

"Stop allowing children play rough play. What if they get injured?"

@gerriesligh reacted:

"The second one is a content creator."

@officialystar said:

"No be shatta bandle be this?"

@ifesozomaah said:

"People wicked ooo! Why will dey give dwarfs high jump?"

@Lifejotto said:

"If this video isn’t funny to you, mehn... you have a big problem."

@Donchristo7 commented:

"It's the way he went under the bench. I thought he was going to climb the bench. A whole vibe, lol."

@Nic_N_O said:

"I like their courage."

Lady with small stature goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady on TikTok flaunted her beauty, telling people that she was a full package.

In a video that went viral and sparked reactions, the lady told her followers that she is not ashamed of her body.

The lady has a small stature, and she said some people have been disturbing her to post a full picture of her body.

Source: Legit.ng