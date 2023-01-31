A mother has shared a video of her beautiful daughter with dwarfism stealing the show at a dance competition

The proud mother recounted how she cried uncontrollably when the doctors said her daughter was going to be a little person

The cute little girl identified as Phoebe was seen in the video dancing with so much energy as people stared

A happy mother with smallish stature has shared a heartwarming video of her little daughter named Phoebe.

While sharing the video, she recounted how she broke down in tears after the doctors confirmed that her daughter was going to be a dwarf like her.

Mum with dwarfism shows off smallish daughter Photo Credit: @iamonlyabira/TikTok

However, the mother gushed over the fact that the little girl is now grown, and has become a source of joy and happiness to the family.

In the video, the bold girl was spotted dancing with other kids in the playground and stealing the show with her energetic moves.

The video also showed off the kid when she was a toddler and it was evident that she was smallish.

Her mom wrote in her caption:

"When the Dr. told me Phebe was going to be a little person like me. Na fr I cried, my only mini-me."

Social media reactions

@Vanessa said:

"I thought she was one of the girls in pink."

@qwhite392 wrote:

"Phebe is a cutie& has such a sweet spirit. I enjoy watching her videos."

@Julia added:

"She is so cute to y’all are so awesome loved you on the show."

@402bluntpersonality_singlelife commented:

"That face is so adorable. You were definitely making your baby when you were making her."

@erica reacted:

"She is full of life!! No matter if she is a little person, her personality and spirit makes her shine bright as any other big or little!"

@IIAMHAZIRAH added:

"Waitttt she was killing it I wanna see the original video."

@Paleo Bee replied:

"Phebe is one of the most precious babies!! I just fell in love with her “yes ma’am’s” on the show."

@Tomekabonquishanikajarnae<3 said:

"Phoebe a whole star."

@Gwen wrote:

"Phebe is dam cute I love her personality."

@Amber Connally commented:

"Phoebe was beautiful then and now."

@SUEZZZIE added:

"I love her I worked at the daycare with her and she was just full of LIFE!!!!! She always said I’m gonna be Famous."

