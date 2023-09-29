Some university students could not help but laugh at a lecturer who got stuck while solving a question on the board

The lecturer appeared to have forgotten a particular step while solving the chemistry question, and he just stood, looking at the board

The video sparked reactions among TikTok users as they said chemistry was difficult and the lecturer could not be blamed

A lecturer was solving a chemistry question on the board for his students, but he could not finish it.

A video posted on TikTok by @asemboz_254 showed when the man paused and could not continue the exercise.

The lecturer was silent while trying to figure out what to do next. Photo credit: TikTok/@asemboz_254.

Source: TikTok

It appeared he missed an important step, so he just kept looking at the board, trying to understand what he had written.

The students in the class laughed as he stood there, trying to figure out the next step to take.

People who saw the video and the question the man was solving said it was organic chemistry.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lecturer and his students

TikTok users acknowledged that chemistry was complex and that the lecturer may have forgotten.

@DCI Masaku said:

"Is this aromatic chem?"

@De-Rabbi Music Official said:

"That's organic chemistry, my friend. We used to have different answers with the lecturer. Yet he was marking is correct."

@MOHAMED@NCMTC said:

"Then I remembered once upon a time we exposed a science teacher at a high school."

@Jungonfun said:

"As lecturer what will you do in this situation? Ans: Pretend someone has called you, via phone and leave."

@JP commented:

"The only term I remember in this unit is superimpossibility."

@user7824983829772 said:

"Makes me to remember how my lecturer struggled with quantum mechanics one day."

@nabada xagey nagaaday said:

"Chemistry is not an easy subject."

Lecturer asks student to teach

