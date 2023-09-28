A TikTok video has gone viral, showing a cheeky toddler taking money from her dad’s pocket while he is asleep and handing it over to her mum

The toddler, who looks to be under two years old, keeps going back and forth, taking out more and more dollars from her dad’s pocket

The video is a perfect example of how kids can make us laugh with their innocent and funny antics

A TikTok video showing a cunning toddler who decided to raid her dad’s pocket while he was snoozing on the couch and give the money to her mum has warmed hearts.

The mum, who was secretly recording the whole prank, couldn’t contain her excitement as she collected the cash from her adorable accomplice.

The little moment between the family has made people laught. Photo credit: TikTok/@laug_hard

Source: UGC

The toddler, who seemed to be barely two years old, was very persistent and determined, going back and forth between her dad’s pocket and her mum’s hand, taking out more and more dollars each time.

The video is a brilliant example of how kids can make us laugh with their innocent and funny antics, and how they can also be very smart and sneaky when they want to.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng can confirm that @laughhard_ who shared the video on TikTok indicated that it does not hold the right to it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

User1114440 reacted:

"Baby like mommy I told you I gatchu."

May3764747 said:

"Please can your baby come train mine."

CharChar wrote:

"Baby was born to be mums ride or die."

Alannisterneverforgets commented:

"That little smile dude knows just what he's doing."

Tina Lynch:

"How did you train that baby so do that??"

@jfavour:

"Baby of my dreams."

Unbothored:

"This baby must be a gal cuz the way we love money,only God knows."

Wezziekabvuta:

"Reliable partner in crime. Where are they selling these baby I want one to buy."

Blackcatt032:

"He got the assignment."

Lotta037:

"She told mummy there is more where this one came o."

Sandy:

"He kneww the assignment."

Nigerian mum and her grown son dance on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video shared by @ivo_official on TikTok has been making waves across social media platforms.

The cute clip showcased the incredible dance skills of a doting Nigerian mother and her son.

In the video, the pair were seen flawlessly executing an identical and mesmerising dance routine to a popular sound on TikTok, leaving netizens in awe.

Source: Legit.ng