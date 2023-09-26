A viral TikTok video showed a Nigerian bride kneeling to collect cash from her husband

The bride was on her knees as the groom took out some notes to spray on her

The bride kept asking for more, until the bride’s father intervened and told her to stand up, saying she had enough money. This made them all laugh

A hilarious TikTok video captures when a Nigerian bride kneels to collect money from her husband during their wedding ceremony.

The bride was humbly on her knees as the groom generously took some crisp notes to spray on her as a sign of his love and appreciation.

Amazing moment showing bride collecting money from groom. Photo credit: TikTok/@preciousbee_alaga

Source: TikTok

The bride was not satisfied with the amount and kept pleading for more, until the bride’s father stepped in and told her to stand up, saying she had enough money for the day.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Demiladearemu reacted:

"Make them no vex return her to him."

Oye_dami said:

"Someone like my dad, he will say shay they will not eat after marriage ni. RIP dad."

Abisola wrote:

"If your parent love your spouse ehn you go begin wonder if they're your parent or partners parent cos you'd be sidelined straight."

EI Gelio commented:

"The father was like oya e dide, don't go and kill omo lomo."

Bellolbukunoluwa:

"I don't understand, is it d song u are singing or its d drummers."

Main Sauce:

"No be so he train her,so he correct her."

GorgeoUz GorgeoUz:

"Daddy please face your front in Dịj chicken's voice."

