Man Builds House With Cement Blocks, Pours Expensive Drink on Foundation, Installs POP Inside Home
- A rich Nigerian man made his family joyful as he built a well-fenced and painted bungalow for them
- A video that captured the different phases of the construction showed him celebrating the building's foundation work
- The man and his family took beautiful photos in the house on completion, and many Nigerians congratulated them
A woman has shared a video of her husband building a house for their family as she congratulated him.
The rich Nigerian man poured an expensive drink on the floor during the foundation work of the family home.
Well-fenced beautiful house
Blocks needed for the foundation were arranged around the perimeters the bricklayers had dung out and outlined for the house.
The video showed when the building was taken to the lintel level and completed. The house was adequately fenced.
A well-constructed parapet was between the roof and the level. Interior decor also had POP. His wife (@ask_of_nurse_hope) and children were happy.
Man renovated village house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man reconstructed the old village house his father left as an inheritance for his family.
The son spent millions of naira and turned the house into a modern bungalow with an expensive roof, paint job, and tiles. Many praised his father for even leaving a house for his children before death.
The new bungalow showed that he must have broken some parts of the old house. Aside from renovation, he (@goodybag79) commenced fencing work around the house.
