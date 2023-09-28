A rich Nigerian man made his family joyful as he built a well-fenced and painted bungalow for them

A video that captured the different phases of the construction showed him celebrating the building's foundation work

The man and his family took beautiful photos in the house on completion, and many Nigerians congratulated them

A woman has shared a video of her husband building a house for their family as she congratulated him.

The rich Nigerian man poured an expensive drink on the floor during the foundation work of the family home.

The man poured a drink on his building site. Photo source: @ask_of_nurse_hope

Source: TikTok

Well-fenced beautiful house

Blocks needed for the foundation were arranged around the perimeters the bricklayers had dung out and outlined for the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video showed when the building was taken to the lintel level and completed. The house was adequately fenced.

A well-constructed parapet was between the roof and the level. Interior decor also had POP. His wife (@ask_of_nurse_hope) and children were happy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joseph said:

"Congratulations to you brother."

Endurance Atamah said:

"Congratulations."

oluchi_02 said:

"Congratulation."

Nurse omo said:

"Amazing congratulations bro."

tuan Nguyen said:

"Please bro what's the height of the roof am very confused with mine now.. is it up to 22 because I like it that's why am asking."

KING OF GIRLS said:

"This your two children don big finish."

TIZZY said:

"God did."

Tundeusman2021 said:

"Roofing money cost like."

The wife replied:

"Na small small."

BIG- -INVESTOR said:

"I pray for Grace to build mine congratulations."

landlordelo said:

"Congratulations I tap grace."

Man renovated village house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man reconstructed the old village house his father left as an inheritance for his family.

The son spent millions of naira and turned the house into a modern bungalow with an expensive roof, paint job, and tiles. Many praised his father for even leaving a house for his children before death.

The new bungalow showed that he must have broken some parts of the old house. Aside from renovation, he (@goodybag79) commenced fencing work around the house.

Source: Legit.ng