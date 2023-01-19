A Nigerian man stirred massive reactions online when he shared a video of a house's parapet built with aluminum sheets

The man advised people to go for the method instead of wasting their money on casting common parapet type

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video condemned his method as a very inferior option, saying it is security porous

A young man, @goslam1, has gone online to share a video of a house built whose parapet was constructed with aluminum instead of casting.

In the clip, the man filmed some people working as he told TikTokers not to waste their money doing the normal parapet.

Using aluminum sheets for parapets

A lot of people in his comment section did not agree with him. They said that parapets are to provide security against entrance through the roof.

There were social media users who also narrated how they spent thousands of naira on sturdy parapets and they were worth it.

Watch his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Odogwu Bnk said:

"It can never be like the real parapet."

klas_sik said:

"Till them scatter am enter ur house. The importance of parafet isn’t for beauty, but to block the easy access to the roof from outside."

smartgift said:

"Breeze don pass your street before? U go know the different."

Horlarlexy said:

"Dey play, you dey use millions compare N100k."

brown23231 said:

"I can't advice any body to use this."

David Line said:

"Oga go and sit down, one breeze everything is going down."

Sanyo said:

"Mine was precast and it cost about 600k nothing concern me concern buying iron and all that what I need is for gerades to sit well normal."

Video of block decking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing some labourers working on the decking of a house, using an unconventional method, stirred massive reactions on social media.

Many who saw them laying small blocks on planks before loading them up with concrete were scared the building would later cave in.

There were, however, some people who believed that it is a stronger form and a more effective way of decking. This group of people argued that it is better than concrete decking.

