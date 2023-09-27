A TikTok video of a four-year-old girl swimming like a pro has captured the hearts of thousands

The young swimmer was thrilled to show off her skills in the water, displaying confidence and joy

She learned to swim at an early age, a talent that many people admire and want to put into action

4 years with immense swimming talent. Photo credit: TikTok/@coachjcswim

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adame73736762 reacted:

"I learn swimming on YouTube now I'm a professional swimmer with the help of YoUTube."

Jennifer S:

"Who was so scared like me."

Anu444 wrote:

"I am not born as a fish.... walk,jump,run..is enough."

Empyrean Designs:

"Anything outside drinking water and bathing with it count me out."

Goodluck6263:

"Please can someone who knows how to swim 10 years ago still know how to Swim today?"

Airhaphinor_Vhigik||:

"She did well Buhu need to teach her how she can control her breathing while swimming."

Nmasugar:

"Honestly I was very scared. I nor go try am with my pikin."

Lovewins:

"But there was no need to say some people can't swim."

t_gurlcalled SYD9:

"And me agbalagba what can I do O S8 nah to chop Dey sleep."

King tiana:

"Aww i was breathing for her."

MK63663:

"I can't swim and it doesn't bother me. l don't even want to learn."

Source: Legit.ng