A trending video of a little black girl with artificial long and painted nails has gotten tongues wagging on social media

In the video, the little girl was in a swimming pool with other children when she was spotted with coloured fingernails

The short clip of the Liberian child with painted nails has stirred massive reactions from angry netizens

A viral video of a pretty little Liberian girl with long fixed nails has sparked outrage on social media.

The little black girl was spotted rocking a long artificial lemon-coloured nail while inside a swimming pool with other children.

Little girl flaunts artificial long nails Photo Credit:kruqueen0/TikTok

Although the long nails were fixed on only her right hand, several netizens slammed her parents as they expressed their disappointment at 'new generation parents'.

The Liberian girl was swimming at a pool and having fun with her mates, but she however attracted attention with the length of her nails.

The lady who shared the video on TikTok wondered what was going on in Liberia.

"What is happening in this country, Liberia?", the caption read.

Social media reactions

The video has stirred massive reactions from netizens who think the act was inappropriate for her age.

@MelMel said:

"I want to believe it wasn’t stick on with real glue."

@cherryjinn_ wrote:

"I love my people."

@jD added:

"New generation parents."

@SuperCoolLady99 reacted:

"When one caught on something and bend backwards they know what pain they are putting this child through."

@Gladys Koroma commented:

"Really why she very young for nails."

@Marvina Kesselly added:

"In case this child is someone who likes suking fingers and the parents are looking for ways to stop it."

@Fantasia Kamara replied:

"This is really bad."

Watch the video below:

Little girl fixes long nails to party

