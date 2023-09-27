A TikTok video of a woman who caught her boyfriend cheating on her via video call has gone viral

The woman was video-calling her boyfriend and noticed someone else in the background

She asked him to turn the camera around so she could see who it was, but he quickly ended the call, revealing his infidelity

A shocking video of a woman who exposed her boyfriend’s cheating habit via video call has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman was video chatting with her boyfriend, who claimed he was alone in his room.

Lady catches boyfriend cheating. Photo credit: TikTok/@zulie_hat

Source: TikTok

However, she spotted a suspicious figure in the background, who seemed to be hiding behind him.

She confronted her boyfriend and demanded he turn the camera around so she could see who it was, but he panicked and abruptly hung up the call, confirming her worst fears.

The video has generated a lot of comments from viewers who expressed their sympathy for the woman and anger at the dishonest boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Benita6363 said:

"Omo some of Una Dey suffer pass me."

Pero63636 wrote:

"Breakfast na Watin again?"

Blackskinbambi commented:

"She strong o she dey even smile..i for don wear my slippers enter bus dey go see why he no turn that camera."

Ajustme:

"U too like heartbreak."

La Mami:

"She seff done commot body for the relationship cuz see how she Dey smile."

Jasmine_:

"Yo Drink your yogurt my sister."

Tobsky99:

"E quick. I dey my mum sister hoUse abeg dey no dey turn camera for their house."

Maxzive:

"Me I go turn camera asap because me self sharp."

Chi baby:

"Them no born my guy to cut that call..instead whosoever is with him go hide Imust see o00...."

Sadly demon999:

"E pain her lowkey & na later she go cry."

Source: Legit.ng