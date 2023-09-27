A lady has shared her frustrating experience after facing an 8-month delay in her student Canadian visa approval

Luckily, she found a solution by applying to a private college and getting admission in less than two weeks

Netizens who watched her video on TikTok took to the comments section to share their opinions about her experience

In a TikTok video, @bytyrina_sese_fashion revealed her ordeal of waiting for eight months for her student Canadian visa to be approved.

Unfortunately, during the long waiting period, her admission was revoked and cancelled by the school.

Lady faces delay in visa approval, school revokes admission Photo credit: @bytyrina_sesefashion/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The frustrating experience left her in a difficult situation, with her plans seemingly falling apart.

Solution found with private college admission

Undeterred by the setback, Bytyrina took matters into her own hands and applied to a private college.

To her surprise, she received admission in less than two weeks, providing her with a new opportunity to pursue her education in Canada.

She even went on to pay the deposit for tuition, signalling her determination to make her dreams come true.

In her words;

“This worked for me after my student Canadian visa was delayed for 8 months and my school revoked my admission. l applied for my visa in February and got approval in October.

"My admission was revoked. Finally my visa came out, applied for a private college and got admission in less than two weeks, paid deposit for tuition and then I packed my bags."

Reactions as lady shares her experience after facing 8-month visa delay

News of Bytyrina's journey has sparked reactions among netizens on various social media platforms.

@Olamide reacted:

“Omo sometimes I just do always thank God weneva I saw story of some people about their Canada Study permit stuff mine use just a month and a week.”

@anjorin__mide commented:

“I'm in the same situation, I applied for visa since may and till date I haven't gotten any response since I did my biometrics.”

@Miss B/S reacted:

“Hello Dear. Please which private school is that?”

@pamz707 commented:

“Ma dear sister am planning to study in Canada but I don't know where to start ma application for admission. Can you help me out.”

Watch the video below:

