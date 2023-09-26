A heartwarming TikTok video shows a young woman’s emotional reaction after passing her final nursing exam

The Nigerian student, who was wearing her school uniform, ran out of the classroom to hug her friends as soon as she saw her result

She burst into tears of joy and gratitude as she realised she had achieved her dream of becoming a nurse

A touching video on TikTok captured the internet’s attention, as it shows the moment a young woman learned she had passed her final nursing exam.

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, reveals the student’s raw emotions as she checked her result on a computer screen in the classroom.

Lady excited to pass her final nursing exam. Photo credit: TikTok/@joymekomah

Source: TikTok

She wore her multicolored school uniform, indicating she was studying at a nursing college in Nigeria.

She embraced them with a big smile on her face and then broke down in tears.

Lady passes her final exam

She sobbed uncontrollably as she realized she had fulfilled her lifelong ambition of becoming a nurse.

Her friends hugged her back and gently wiped away her tears with their hands.

They also congratulated her and cheered for her as they shared her happiness and pride.

The video has received thousands of comments from TikTok users, who expressed admiration and support for the new nurse.

They praised her dedication and perseverance and wished her all the best in her future career.

Some also said they were inspired by her story and hoped to achieve their own goals.

The video is a beautiful example of how hard work pays off and how friendship can make any achievement even more special.

Watch the video below:

