Some Nigerian ladies took the bull by the horns in their quest for love and a genuine relationship

A lady with the handle @NanaFirdausii sent a message to her crush and boldly informed him about her love for him.

While some ladies failed to get their love interests, others were lucky as the men they 'toasted' reciprocated the love.

3 ladies shoot their shots at men Photo credit: @NanaFirdausiii, @MrsKaranu/Twitter

Legit.ng in this article shares stories of three ladies who professed love for men.

1. Lady in tears as man rejects her advances

A Nigerian lady has vowed never to make the first move on men again after her experience with a man.

"If I toast man again, make I bend," the lady, @NanaFirdausiii, wrote on Twitter with a crying emoji as she shared her private chats with the man named Bash-Aar.

From the chats, the lady had inquired from her love interest if he was single, to which he replied in the negative.

Undeterred by his response, she pressed further, saying she had gone through his page and liked him.

She added that she is beautiful and urged Bash-Aar to give her a chance.

The man insisted he was in love with someone else, but the lady did not back down. She went further and told him she had money but got an epic response.

2. Pretty lady marries man she asked out

Over time, love has proven to make people take unusual actions and moves with outcomes that are usually not favourable, but a pretty lady's 'bullet has hit a sharp target.'

The young lady @MrsKaranu took to Twitter in a celebration mood to announce that a man she had approached months ago has ended up becoming her husband.

In a tweet that has now gone viral with over 17k reactions, the lady tagged her previous tweet dated June 2020 where she had disclosed that she just asked a man out.

Social media users celebrated and gushed over her amazing love story and wished her a successful marriage.

3. Curvy lady woos man on WhatsApp, fails woefully

A Nigerian lady was not expecting a man's straightforward reaction when she boldly shot her shot at him.

The duo had been friends for a while, and the lady found it disturbing that he was yet to make a serious move on her.

She took to WhatsApp to express her feelings and asked if he didn't think she was pretty enough to be with him. Sadly, the man noted that although she was pretty, she didn't pass all his other criteria for choosing a woman.

He listed many of her flaws which he claimed he discovered, and advised her to work on herself. From the chat, he stated that the lady squats daily and has developed so much pride due to her beauty but noted that they had nothing in common as she lacks intelligence in other aspects of life.

The trending WhatsApp chat was shared on the Twitter app by @instablog9ja.

