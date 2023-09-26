A funny video capturing a little boy's gesture to a lady at a restaurant has taken the internet by storm

In the video trending on social media, the little boy was seen throwing kisses and winking at a random lady

Netizens were in awe over the child's ability to make such a gesture, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media

A bold little boy endeared the hearts of many with his unexpected gesture at a local restaurant.

Viral footage captured the child winking and throwing kisses at a lady, leaving her delighted and amused.

Little boy winks at lady in restaurant Photo credit: @barstoolsports/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in awe as little boy winks, blows kisses at her

After watching the child making funny gestures at her, the lady couldn't stop laughing at his boldness and charisma.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The enchanting encounter quickly gained traction on social media, captivating viewers with the boy's irresistible charm.

Netizens react as boy winks at lady in restaurant

As the video made its way across various social media platforms, netizens couldn't help but express their delight and admiration for the young charmer.

The comment section was filled with awe-struck reactions, with many praising the child's confidence and natural ability to bring joy to others.

@cheyenne said:

“Bro got unspoken rizz.”

@kenna commented:

“The way he's trying to wink but is blinking both.”

@AustinS223 said:

“Me trying to rizz bro from the other side of the class.”

@sisters_by_chanc3 said:

“@naomi my kinda rizz.”

@Anitaa reacted:

“Bro has got rizz.”

@Ximena commented:

“He knows he got that rizz.”

@Nyara said:

“He got that early onset rizz.”

@obi commented:

“I’m literally batman bro got rizz.”

@user5133860606055 said:

“He got the rizz.”

@CuthroatGaymer reacted:

“Bros got more rizz than me.”

@163 reacted:

“Blud has better rizz than the boys at my skl.”

@brendantompkins said:

“He's the rizzler he get all the woman.”

@rosiemp0506:

"That boy. He gonna be trouble with the ladies when he’s older."

@samanthax said:

"That boy's gonna be trouble to ladies when he gets older. Too small for this."

@jeremie added:

"Shooting his shot early. That's the spirit."

Watch the video below:

Baby faced lady begs SS3 boys to stop toasting her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with a baby face has lamented on social media over being toasted by secondary school boys. The TikTok influencer, Worer Ebele, made a video in which she begged senior secondary school class three boys to stop it, as she reminded people that she is an adult.

She rhetorically asked her potential viewers how often they have been toasted by small boys who mistook them for their age mates. Worer's video went viral on TikTok with over 707k views at the time of making this report.

Many ladies took to her comment section to narrate their experiences of being wooed by 'small boys.'

Source: Legit.ng