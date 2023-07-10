A young Nigerian lady has appealed to secondary school boys to stop asking her out as she isn't a minor

Owing to her baby face and body, the lady is often mistaken for a minor, a misrepresentation that hasn't gone down well with her

Her video appealing to SS3 boys stirred massive reactions as many people in similar situations shared their stories

A Nigerian lady with a baby face has lamented on social media over being toasted by secondary school boys.

The TikTok influencer, Worer Ebele, made a video in which she begged senior secondary school, class three boys to stop it, reminding people that she is an adult.

She rhetorically asked her potential viewers how many times they have been toasted by small boys who mistook them for their age mates.

Worer's video went viral on TikTok with over 707k views at the time of making this report. Many ladies took to her comment section to narrate their experiences of being wooed by 'small boys.'

Some netizens wanted to know the lady's age.

Watch the video below:

Many ladies related with her challenge

victoriaakinpelu said:

"Story of my life...greeted one woman along my street and she replied " how are you, what about your mum"? I was livid."

Dhoriz said:

"Omoh 22 - 23 y/o guys keep approaching me and I’m 26 .. .. while the older ones say I’m small until I tell them my age."

kennyounzum said:

"I went for my junior sis inter house sports only to be asked by her teacher why I was on muftty."

Ifeoluwanimi said:

"Sometimes I always appreciate the fact that I am small in stature ...on the other hand if I think am ehn ...the worst be say I no get yansh."

LeoDee said:

"So one toasted me and the he saw my younger brother and I one day and he greeted him “good morning sir.”

Realme said:

"Mother of 3 but i visited a church i was invited certain time i was refused to offer offering envelop that they dont give to children i cried mylife."

