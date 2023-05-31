A funny TikTok video of a young lady explaining how Nigerians point at things has become an online sensation

In the video, she compared how some foreigners use their hands to indicate things with how Nigerians use their mouths

She then laughed at the end to show how amusing she found the cultural difference

A funny video of a young lady sharing her observations on how Nigerians point at things has caught attention on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @diduknow022, she demonstrated the difference between how some foreigners gesture with their hands to show where something is and how Nigerians do the same thing with their mouths.

Lady shows one of the many quirky habits of Nigerians. Photo credit: @diduknow022 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Quirky habit

She then burst into laughter at the end of the video to express how funny she found this quirky habit that is common among Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users had indicated that they found the video funny but noted that Nigerians do that because it was inappropriate to point at things or someone with your hand.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Amaka reacted:

"In Nigeria its inappropriate to point at people with your finger."

@odumaje1 said:

"Oya oya, u don catch us."

@PopoolaAbdul-Hammed wrote:

"We called it body language."

@donedizzy commented:

"We've many signs even from our eyes."

@SamirFx also commented:

"That's the Nigerian vibe check."

@AjibolaAjisafe121 also commented:

"No that's the old version...we just raise our eye brow in the direction we want to point."

@flourishdan957:

"We don cast no Worry."

@sydneyshocker465:

"Chai!! This girl run my entire race down. And she's even one of us seff."

Funny lady talks like her aunt, friends fall over themselves with laughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady has hilariously demonstrated effortlessly how her aunt whom she had known for long often address her.

She said her aunt often feel threatened by her gaze and because of that she finds a way to keep her authority by coming up with different ideas.

The lady who was able to mimic her aunt in a way that made her friends to laugh said her aunt would tell her that she deserved respect because she is older than her father and would be part of the people who would dance passionately at her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng