A TikTok video showing a little girl sleeping on her grandmother's grave has gained significant attention online

The video captured the child appearing sad and unwell, prompting a wave of empathy across social media

Netizens have expressed their desire to assist and even adopt the beautiful child whose emotions could not be overlooked

A video shared by @globalgivingorg on TikTok has garnered widespread attention on the online platform.

It showcased a heart-wrenching scene of a beautiful little girl sleeping on her grandmother's grave.

Little girl sleeping on her grandmother's grave Photo credit: @globalgivingorg/TikTok.

Little girl's sleeping condition stirs emotions

In the video, the girl appeared visibly sad and sick, evoking a strong emotional response from viewers.

The video was captioned;

“Found her Sleeping on her grandmother's grave.”

Reactions trail video of girl sleeping on grandmother's grave

The video has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and concern from netizens who watched the distressing footage.

Many expressed their sadness for the little girl's situation and shared their desire to help him.

Others inquired about the possibility of adopting her, showcasing their genuine willingness to provide care and support.

@Northerner said:

“Am in Kenya. Has she found someone? Please inform us. I can adopt her.”

@SB commented:

“Can I have her and love her. So sad. She deserves more.”

@The Envoy reacted:

“Hi, what's her location? I'd like to visit her and support her. so touching.”

@esthernjenga916 reacted:

“It seeems her only protector was her granny.”

@kampala general said:

“Can I adopt that child please ok.”

@Nipee Remote reacted:

“Was told we need to leave this world better than we found it, give me the child, we heal together.”

@Alicia John TV said:

“I n Lord please protect my children and all children all over the world.”

@simanye commented:

“She looks tired, hungry, shattered and hopeless, this broke my heart.”

@bhokemwita147 said:

“I think she was her everything that it hurts so much losing her grandmother are usually good caretakers.”

@daisy babs said:

“Tears are coming out, I don't know.”

@NanaKing reacted:

“Africans we are going through a lot oh God.”

@Esther Mulongo said:

“This is too much for such a young soul to through. God protect us. we don't want to leave our kids when too young.”

@black beauty said:

“Can I have her please.”

@Tripple N said:

“This has broken my heart.”

@Samar ally kamberis reacted:

“Plz let me have this child please.”

Watch the video below:

Lady picks up homeless retired officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Julia Nnena put a smile on the face of a homeless retired officer by renting him a nice apartment. The lady was touched after spotting him by the roadside with his belongings and couldn't get him off her mind.

In a lovely video she shared on Facebook, Julia came for him again and got him off the road to the house she rented for him. Julia said that she couldn't come to terms with leaving him by the roadside. Though not fully furnished, the new abode had a mattress and some household items he could manage with. The man was glad and appreciated the kind lady for helping him.

He said that it had been a long time since he slept on a mattress. Julia revealed that the man has been trying to get his pension, but didn't say what force he worked in. "I decided to rent a place for him first because getting his pension will take a long process. They told me when I went to Berekete family that he needs affidavit. I quickly rented a place so that he can get himself and strength to go for his pension," she wrote in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng