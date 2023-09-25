Staff of Construction Company Surprise Female Colleague With Gift on Her Birthday in Video
- A heartwarming TikTok video showed how a young woman’s employees surprised her with amazing gifts on her birthday
- The woman was about to leave work when her colleagues asked her to sit down and brought out some presents for her
- She was stunned by one of the gifts, which made her exclaim “wow” in delight
A touching video that captured the moment a woman received incredible birthday surprises from her employees has melted the hearts of many TikTok users.
After a long day at work, the woman looked exhausted and was about to head home when her co-workers asked her to sit in a chair.
They then approached her individually, each holding a concealed gift for her.
She was overwhelmed by their kindness and generosity, especially when one of them handed her a gift that made her gasp “wow” in astonishment.
Many viewers admired the employees, who showed their appreciation and gratitude for the lady.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
User7776654321 reacted:
"Kirby engineering and construction. good human beings work here."
Natalieog420247 said:
"Whoever owns Kirby engineering and construction needs to do something special for this crew!!"
Bekki Fleming wrote:
"Just shown this clip to my partner as he works aside Kirby."
Usere67373737 commented:
"Is the surprise in the room with us."
Peppy:
"He felt disappointed at a point."
Silkspectrejo:
"Look after him. He soul is gentle."
Olfah:
"The look on his face touched me."
David Grasse:
"Best part was the surprise."
Zuzile93:
"I have huge respect for the leaders ofthis company cos this shows great leadership which transcend to every Worker."
R.Mike:
"I had the pleasure of working with Kirby employees before. Trustworthy & Polite People."
Employer gives out N100k to staff to help them with high cost of living
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video that has gone viral on TikTok revealed how a kind-hearted boss surprised his employees.
The video showed a touching scene when the boss walked up to one of his loyal workers who was busy with his task and handed him a white envelope with a smile.
The worker, who had no idea what was inside, opened the envelope and was stunned to see a bundle of cash that amounted to N100,000.
Source: Legit.ng