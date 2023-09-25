A heartwarming TikTok video showed how a young woman’s employees surprised her with amazing gifts on her birthday

The woman was about to leave work when her colleagues asked her to sit down and brought out some presents for her

She was stunned by one of the gifts, which made her exclaim “wow” in delight

A touching video that captured the moment a woman received incredible birthday surprises from her employees has melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

After a long day at work, the woman looked exhausted and was about to head home when her co-workers asked her to sit in a chair.

Staff surprise the lady with gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@k.dicey

Source: TikTok

They then approached her individually, each holding a concealed gift for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was overwhelmed by their kindness and generosity, especially when one of them handed her a gift that made her gasp “wow” in astonishment.

Many viewers admired the employees, who showed their appreciation and gratitude for the lady.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User7776654321 reacted:

"Kirby engineering and construction. good human beings work here."

Natalieog420247 said:

"Whoever owns Kirby engineering and construction needs to do something special for this crew!!"

Bekki Fleming wrote:

"Just shown this clip to my partner as he works aside Kirby."

Usere67373737 commented:

"Is the surprise in the room with us."

Peppy:

"He felt disappointed at a point."

Silkspectrejo:

"Look after him. He soul is gentle."

Olfah:

"The look on his face touched me."

David Grasse:

"Best part was the surprise."

Zuzile93:

"I have huge respect for the leaders ofthis company cos this shows great leadership which transcend to every Worker."

R.Mike:

"I had the pleasure of working with Kirby employees before. Trustworthy & Polite People."

Employer gives out N100k to staff to help them with high cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video that has gone viral on TikTok revealed how a kind-hearted boss surprised his employees.

The video showed a touching scene when the boss walked up to one of his loyal workers who was busy with his task and handed him a white envelope with a smile.

The worker, who had no idea what was inside, opened the envelope and was stunned to see a bundle of cash that amounted to N100,000.

Source: Legit.ng