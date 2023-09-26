A TikTok video of a woman who was dining out with her husband has sparked a debate online

After they finished their meal, the woman asked the waiter to bring the bill

The waiter handed the receipt to the husband, which angered the woman

A woman who was enjoying a meal with her husband at a restaurant became the centre of attention on TikTok when a video of her encounter with a waiter.

The video showed how the woman, who had asked for the bill after they had finished eating, was ignored by the waiter, who instead gave the receipt to her husband.

Lady furious that the bill was given to husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyibowifeinnigeria

Source: TikTok

The woman was outraged by this gesture and demanded an explanation from the waiter.

She accused him of being sexist and assuming that she could not afford to pay for the meal just because she was a woman.

The video, which captured the mild exchange between the woman and the waiter, quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of views and thousands of comments.

Many people expressed their support for the woman and criticised the waiter for his bias and rudeness.

Others, however, questioned the woman’s reaction and suggested that she was overreacting and making a scene.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User4647747474 reacted:

"Girll bye leave the poor waiter alone."

Elizabeth said:

"Nothing rude about it."

MaiL wrote:

"Pls dont start this, we don't want the bill sha."

Adhey63637 commented:

"You really thought you did something huh."

WhitneyJasmne:

"He wasn't being rude, waiter etiquette."

OAlice:

"The attitude on her."

Ilytoo:

"That waiter deserves an award."

Putsununu:

"You need to be so serious."

Kirsty Roberts:

"Imagine just trying to do your job and people geting easily offended."

Martha:

"It's kind of normal that they give him d bill i think."

Jackolly:

"She got mad she didn't get the bill then complained about the price."

User106516060676:

"She needs to actually chill."

User6374774747:

"Here it's very normal to give the guy the bill so it's no big deal."

Mouii.zaat:

"You asked to pay and say never again. Abeg."

