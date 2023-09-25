A lady with an extremely slim body flaunted her shape in a TikTok video that went viral and surprised many people

In the video, the lady was seen in public as she walked and attracted attention to herself because people marvelled as they saw her

TikTok users who saw the video online said they were shocked to see someone with such a slim shape with some saying she used filter

A lady with a lanky body shape appeared in the streets and people watched her with surprise.

In a short clip posted on Tiktok by Chinese Girl, the lady walked with speed, but people thought she was going to fall.

Many people say the lady used a filter, but others believe she is a real human. Photo credit: TikTok/@huayang77.

Source: TikTok

She looks tall and slim in a way that seems unreal. She was wearing a long gown and a high-heeled shoe, which added to her height.

The tall and lanky damsel quickly navigated a narrow road, walking fast as if she wanted to catch up with an event.

When the video was posted on TikTok, some people who saw it could not believe their eyes.

In fact, some argued that the lady was created with AI, but Legit.ng could not confirm this. Legit.ng could also not confirm if she is a real human, but the video caught the attention of many people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of an extremely slim lady

@LuisaDimaro said:

"She carries her organs in her purse?"

@Emil0a commented:

"What kind of comma is this?"

@deliaaaan reacted:

"What my mother expects from me."

@queenwarrior34 said:

"She's taller than the comment section."

@Terryt said:

"Wow! She has super powers. Where ever she walks everything moves."

@Alltogether commented:

"It's a filter. Look at the red and white sign. It moves on its own."

@AUNT and NIECE said:

"May God protect you from the wind."

@MoLLy said:

"Am I the only one who realized it was a filter after reading the comments?"

@Chuu1ststan said:

"The background distorting."

