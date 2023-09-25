A TikTok video showing the heartwarming bond between a woman and her young female housekeeper has gone viral

The woman said she hired her to assist her with the household chores, but soon they became like sisters

The video captured them dancing and swaying their hips together, demonstrating their close relationship

A touching video that revealed the deep friendship between a woman and her young female housekeeper has captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users.

The woman explained that she initially hired her to help her with the domestic tasks, but over time they developed a strong bond of trust and affection.

Lady and househelp dancr and shake waist. Photo credit: TikTok/@marygoldonunwa

Source: TikTok

The video showed them having fun and expressing their joy as they danced and moved their hips in sync, showcasing their close rapport.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty Didi said:

"Pls do u need another house help."

WLight wrote:

"That's why I said not all maid are bad."

Lolly posh commented:

"Abeg u no need gate lady l open gate for a living."

Ajayi Abioduno also commented:

"May almighty Allah continue to bless you and the whole of your family."

Garvin Martins:

"Your Husband no deh Zeh?"

Richluchi:

"Without much talk d babe look more pretty. Happiness is everything."

Mimi-Ele:

"Una no quick tell me say househelp work sweet like this."

Roselyn Chika:

"She looks more like your sister, yoU both look alike."

Taiyou:

"U are a nice woman. God bless you."

Chingagirl:

"She is beautiful than her boss."

Olorikollyjay1:

"You're a good woman may God bless you for this."

Preshy6:

"Pls MA, I clean the atmosphere for a in case you need an assistant house help."

M JAY:

"God bless U ma it's good to be good."

Source: Legit.ng