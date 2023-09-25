A TikTok video of a funny little girl who kissed her dad to persuade him to play with her has gone viral

The adorable girl noticed that her father was very busy with work and came up with a clever way to get his attention

She approached him and planted a kiss on his face, then sat next to him with a hopeful look

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A heartwarming video of a funny little girl who gave her dad a sweet kiss to persuade him to play with her has captured people's attention.

The video posted on TikTok showed the adorable girl’s clever strategy to get her father’s attention.

Amazing daughter stops father from playing with clever strategy. Photo credit: TikTok/@nji_family

Source: TikTok

She noticed that her father was very busy with work.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wanted him to take a break and have some fun with her, so she devised a brilliant plan.

She quietly walked up to him and planted a gentle kiss on his face, then sat next to him.

Her father was surprised and delighted by her gesture and smiled warmly at her.

He realised what she wanted and decided to put aside his work for a while to spend quality time with his lovely daughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kobby Boy reacted:

"The only bribe man can't reject."

Cyluminate said:

"The most irresistible bribe ever, Dad stood no chance."

V.a.l.y.n.n.e. wrote:

"She already knows how to get her way good job."

Loloh Mtolo commented:

"Smart girl she's going far in life."

Tech Bae also commented:

"She knows the girl code already."

Level-Up:

"She learnt it from her mother."

Dyió9hh7n97h:

"Played her cards well."

Mr President:

"The kiss is a bribe so she could play

with that."

Nigerian man and young daughter 'playing' in room trends, some say it's wrong

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl, Barakat, has caused a stir after she shared a video in which she was playing with her dad.

The short clip started with Barakat dancing before a camera before her dad appeared from a doorway and got close to his daughter.

The man then faked beating her and then grabbed her from behind. According to Barakat, her dad caught her making a TikTok video early in the morning when there were plenty of house chores to do.

Source: Legit.ng