A kid got her mother laughing hard when she called her father by his name after a few times of calling him "daddy"

Immediately the kid called the man his name, he responded in surprise and muttered about the situation

Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok said calling the man by his name seemed to have worked

A Nigerian woman, @nina237_21, shared a video capturing the moment her daughter surprised her when she was calling her father.

After calling him "daddy" several times and the man did not answer, she bent her head to the side and called him by his name. Her mother laughed.

The father answered after his daughter called his name. Photo source: @nina237_21

Source: TikTok

Kid calls father by his first name

Her system of using her father's name seemed to work as the man also answered her. The woman said her daughter was fearless with the way she shouted his name.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She added that anybody who heard her calling her father by name would think she taught her to do so. Many TikTokers found the girl's video so funny.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 30 comments with more than 500 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user8720630991159 said:

"Akuro batibo name that true love from daughter to father."

@Lala said:

"Why daddy no answer, abeg leave baby girl she was fed up."

@obong10 said:

"At least he replied when his names was called."

@akahsheribelle said:

"Lunna no go stop me for di laugh."

@perfectkelz said:

"She's right though. Maybe daddy no di enter the man ears so better sound his name."

@thickangel said:

"Love the name."

@Nkea Tonyrichie said:

"She makes me think of my daughter when she’s angry she calls me by my name wat a lovey girl Luna."

@Evelyn Nkongho said:

"But na he name na."

@kusen607 said:

"I miss you ehh Luna the will hear for nursery school."

Daughter scatters parlour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @olamidoyin1722, shared a short video of how her daughter upturned her living room and made a mess of everything.

The kid went to the TV shelf in the parlour and threw away all the wires and sockets on the floor. The video showed her pulling out a drawer and sitting inside.

Kid misbehaves in public

In similar news, a Nigerian mother in the UK, @teesluxuryhair, shared the moment her kid misbehaved in public and ran around.

At one point in the video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

Source: Legit.ng