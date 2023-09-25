A female tailor has become a viral sensation after a video of her at work was shared on social media

The beautiful lady was all smiles as she worked on a clothing material, with her curves becoming more evident as she stood up

Many internet users were blown away by her curvaceous look, others wanted to know where she sews

A video of a beautiful curvy female tailor working on a clothing material has sent internet users into a frenzy.

Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, shared the video as he hailed her for being very good in her occupation.

Akosua Frimpomaa's physical looks sent netizens into a frenzy. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

He was blown away by her curvaceous look and sought to patronise her. He wrote:

"She’s a very good tailor. All my clothes are torn, so I will be here for the next 4 weeks fixing my clothes, especially my boxers. They need stitching by a professional with a BIG HEART of gold."

In the clip, the lady smiled into the camera as she worked and stood up at some point. Many people sought to know her name and where she works.

Legit.ng finds out the viral lady's handle

Legit.ng did a check and discovered the lady's name is Akosua Frimpomaa.

On her Instagram bio, Akosua Frimpomaa wrote that she is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and does the work of an influencer as well.

Watch the video below:

Akosua Frimpomaa's physical endowment blows people away

jblaqaa said:

"Pls sir, where's address me too have some aso Kan bayi dem need iron hand tailoring pls show us road biko."

benzoate said:

"When French man tells you merci boku it means mercy bu ukwu and that’s the real mercy bu ukwu."

aremu_olami said:

"He go get some kind nyash wey go make you forget about serious relationship."

bishy.opeyemi said:

"I’m sure one of her many problems would be, people hardly take her and her hustle seriously. Na another thing dem go find come."

drakeydavid said:

"Before she stood I knew but I was reluctant in giving my clothes but as she stood up I realized that I have 82 natives, 97 trousers and 124 shirts to sew it’s gonna be a long month at the tailors shop, might learn sewing after that too cause it’s good to be versatile."

