A video of one curvy lady barber dancing and shaking waist gently has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady cut a man's hair while the music played in the saloon.

She took sometime to shake her big waist portraying that she loved her work a lot

An exciting video of a curvy lady barber doing some amazing waist dance moves has caught the attention of many people.

In the short video shared by @elemoluchi, the curvy lady appeared to be putting finishing touches to a customer's hair.

Curvy lady showcases waist moves. Photo credit: @elemoluchi

Source: TikTok

Curvy lady barber with endowed beauty dances and whines waist gently

As she did so, she took some time to dance a little, shaking her endowed beauty gently.

It could be deduced from the curvy lady's attitude that she loved her work.

Many social media users who watched the video noted that they enjoyed seeing the lady barber dance.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 4,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the curvy lady barber dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the curvy lady barber dancing and whining waist below:

@chukwuegguonyekac reacted:

"I want to cut my hair too no be only that guy go enjoy this."

@User5932031230492 said:

"Send me the location, I want to barb."

@User87916250663467 wrote:

"Where be the location abeg my hair don full."

@redcard647484 commented:

"You look so beautiful my dear friend."

@SteveFx also commented:

"U de do home service."

@OmataCynthia:

"I love the happiness and vibes."

@chuka888chai:

"I like that. Please send the location."

@CjLee:

"Is the girls hairstyle for me."

@Achrafhakimipromax:

"Location Biko l really need to cut my hair."

@Dechimaco:

"Nice one sweetheart."

@Kvnqpaschal:

"God keep blessing the works of ur hand. Thank u."

@boscofranklin607:

"Wow am getting my hạir cut every week sweetie!"

Source: Legit.ng