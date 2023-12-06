A Nigerian lady has sparked a debate on social media over whether or not it is right to send men to the market

This is after she saw the shocking quantity of fresh pepper her boyfriend bought when she sent him to the market

Some people tackled her stance, arguing that some men are good cooks, while others sided with the lady

A Nigerian lady, identified as Oluwaferanmi, has lamented on social media over the large quantity of fresh pepper her boyfriend bought.

According to Oluwaferanmi, she sent him to the market to get pepper so she could prepare stew but now regrets the move.

She was shocked he bought N3k pepper. Photo Credit: @oluwaferanmi452

Source: TikTok

"I repeat, don't ever send a man to market. Jesus!" the lady reacted upon seeing the N3k pepper he brought home in a black nylon.

The Yoruba lady, who is a model, laughed at her boyfriend's effort and videoed the pepper for netizens to see.

She added that it was risky sending men on such errands. Her advise did not sit well with some men.

Some ladies, however, supported her.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on her video

haneefahabdul said:

"Na type I day type am for my husband if not e go buy all the market come house."

Ifii said:

"That's how many husband said I should give him list and he will buy it.... the way I declined, make we no quarel abeg."

Bibi_couture_kids said:

"Freeze it up don’t blend it o . Separate the rodo and tomato. Whenever you need pepper, no need to buy."

Josh said:

"The guy na butter I trust myself wey tomato and pepper be 400 with onions if them no careful I go buy ororo from the money."

s.p_wise said:

"Are u not Yoruba why are u complainingpepper them gang."

PANDA said:

"My man Dey go market ooo even me no sabi d market like am."

Amore_empire said:

"I ask mine to buy tomato 1k he bought the whole crate ehn no even grind am."

mistysmart1 said:

"Don't say a man, say your bf, many of us know how to cook, I cook very well."

Source: Legit.ng