A man stirred massive reactions after upgrading his iOS to 17 on his old iPhone and showing how it worked

Revealing that the iOS has impressive features, the man quickly toggled through the settings menu on the phone

Many people who watched his video asked how they could upgrade theirs, as some said the iOS made their phones hot

A man who wanted to enjoy the new iOS 17 that came with iPhone 15 has upgraded his old iPhone's system software.

After updating to iOS 17, he (@mr.akutek) showed people the setup and how his phone displayed on boot. His interface looked different.

The man tested the new iOS 17 on his phone. Photo source: @mr.akutek

iOS 17 on old iPhone

He went to the "About" button and showed people who may want to doubt he was really on iOS 17.

The man said that the new iPhone operating system came with amazing features. In another clip, he talked about the Standby feature.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sedinam said:

"Mine says I don’t have space."

JACKSON said:

"Don’t update if you’re using an iPhone 12 promax downwards oo…I know it allows you to…but it will slow down your phone oo…so you can get the new model."

Nana Yaw Moolah said:

"Am using xs I did it this morning."

Deh Light said:

"Bro after downloading I can’t install in my 12pro max."

addisonfamous445 asked:

"Can I install it on my 11 pro max?"

Akwaugo Leo Patrick said:

"Am scared of this 17. I’ll manage my 16.0 biko."

Abdulmuiz Masud said:

"Bro am using iPhone X but I can’t see my own."

Abacus said:

"Why not just wait for IOS 17.1."

Amiable said:

"I can’t click on my Apple ID or even try to log out again on my phone how can I solve it."

PATRICK FX said:

"After updating to ios 17 my 13 po max can iron my clothes now."

Callmi Tjay said:

"After installing the iOS 17, my phone now can boil water wow."

omodano replied:

"So in short, your phone dey hot anyhow, lol."

Man upgrades to iOS 16

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man made a short TikTok video with an interesting voiceover showing what happened to his iPhone after he upgraded its iOS to 16.0.

Immediately after the upgrade was done, the phone went back to a US mode, telling the user that his current Nigerian sim in the device is not supported.

