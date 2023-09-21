A heartwarming video showed how a woman and her co-workers surprised their driver with a brand new smartphone

The driver received the generous gift in a public area that resembled an office and was told to unwrap it

He was overjoyed with the smartphone and said he had never owned an Android device before

A touching video captured the moment when a woman and her co-workers decided to treat their driver with a brand new smartphone as a token of appreciation.

The driver, who may had been working hard and faithfully for them, was given the wonderful surprise in a public area that looked like an office setting.

He was handed a wrapped package and was instructed to open it in front of everyone.

He was ecstatic to see the smartphone inside and exclaimed that he had never had an Android device before in his life.

He was so thankful for the kind gesture that he burst into a joyful dance, showing his happiness and gratitude.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queeneth Hillz said:

"The lord is good! May God bless you all for puting a smile on his face."

User736366363 said:

"I love u guys forever."

lam.ltunu commented:

"His reactions was priceless. He said he will snap pictures now chai God enrich your pockets."

Lainey's Closet:

"I even cried thank you guys so so so so much for making that man happy. For me it's always the smiles of such people that warm my heart."

ElizabethAjuma:

"Absolutely this is what I am living for, I am all about; spreading love and putting smile on faces as much as we can."

