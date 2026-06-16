Peter Vowles appointed as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, succeeding Dr Richard Montgomery CMG

He will officially take up his role in September 2026, marking a new chapter in UK-Nigeria diplomatic relations

With decades of international experience, Mr Vowles said he is “Absolutely delighted to be appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

Peter Vowles has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria. He will succeed Dr Richard Montgomery CMG and is set to take up his role in September 2026.

Reacting to the news, Mr Vowles said: “Absolutely delighted to be appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Peter Vowles strengthens UK-Nigeria relations as British High Commissioner. Photo credit: UKGov

Source: Getty Images

Career background of Peter Vowles

Mr Vowles brings a wealth of experience from across Africa, Asia, and the UK. His career spans over three decades in diplomacy, development, and governance.

Key roles held

Harare Ambassador (2023 to present)

FCDO Transformation Director (2022 to 2023)

Yangon Ambassador (2021 to 2022)

DFID Director Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories (2018 to 2021)

Kenya DFID Country Director (2016 to 2018)

DFID Head of Programme Delivery (2013 to 2016)

Deputy DFID Country Director, DRC (2010 to 2013)

Head of Global Partnerships, India (2007 to 2010)

Governance and Security Team Leader, Afghanistan (2006 to 2007)

Earlier in his career, Mr Vowles worked in Bangladesh, the National Health Service, and with Raleigh International, as well as teaching in Zimbabwe.

Significance of the appointment

This appointment highlights the UK’s continued commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with Nigeria. Mr Vowles’ extensive background in international development and diplomacy positions him well to build on existing partnerships and foster new opportunities for collaboration.

His experience across diverse regions, from Zimbabwe to Bangladesh, reflects a career dedicated to global cooperation and sustainable development.

See the X post below:

Role of British High Commissioner to Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria serves as the UK’s most senior diplomatic representative in the country and is responsible for maintaining strong political relations with the Nigerian government, promoting trade and investment opportunities for British businesses, supporting British nationals through consular services, and strengthening cultural, educational and development partnerships that benefit both nations.

The role also involves representing the UK in regional matters such as security and cooperation within West Africa, while ensuring that the UK’s foreign policy objectives are advanced in Nigeria.

In essence, the High Commissioner acts as the bridge between the UK and Nigeria, fostering collaboration across diplomacy, commerce, culture and development.

British High Commission supports citizens and fosters development partnerships. Photo credit: KierStarmer/x

Source: Getty Images

UK announces new visa changes for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced that from February 25, 2026, visitors to the United Kingdom who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa documents, as the country moves fully to electronic visas.

UKVI disclosed the development in a post on X on Friday, February 13, stating that affected travellers including Nigerians will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

Under the new system, an eVisa serves as a digital record of a person’s identity and immigration status. According to the UK government, it shows details such as the type of visa granted, whether the holder has indefinite leave to remain (settlement) in the UK, and the conditions attached to their stay, including permission to work or study, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng