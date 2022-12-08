A beautiful woman got so overwhelmed with emotions after a pretty female driver pulled up to pick her up

The woman had booked a ride online but never expected that the driver of the ride would be a woman

In a viral video, she expressed her shock as she hailed the lady for changing the stereotype and delving into driving

In a society filled with male drivers, an elderly woman could not hide her amazement on sighting a female driver.

The woman who booked a ride online got a surprise as the driver pulled up to pick her up.

Woman shocked to see female driver Photo Credit: @rideandchat/TikTok

Source: UGC

After a quick glance at the driver's seat of the car, the woman sighted a pretty lady all smiled and ready to drive her to her location.

She got emotional immediately as she expressed her shock. She hailed the young lady for delving into the business and ignoring the stereotype of only men being in transport business.

The young lady in her response said she had the choice to be a slay queen, but she rather chose to put in hard work.

Social media reactions

@sandraotchere5gmail.com said:

"I met her around east legon she was very nice and wish to meet her again."

@davidsonelizabeth stated:

"The is my class mate, love her spirit."

@bra_akwasi1 reacted:

"This is the type of gal I want oo n I got one Olivia she just finish with her degree and want to start fashion and design."

@xchangeone1 noted:

"We need such hard working girls like dis nots iPhone girls with empty headed."

@davidkpuldevibrant reacted:

"If all people were willing to work and enjoy their own sweat and forget about robbery and kidnapping and and any bad act the world would have be good."

@gabbykeys_ added:

"Is like I met this girl in Rehoboth court estate some weeks back and she was very rude."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady who drives trailer for a living speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck has stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing on her journey. While driving along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, her crew member made a video of her and also hyped Omolade.

The lady's driving skill was tested in a different clip as she tried to park the vehicle. A man behind the camera kept praising her as he asked if there are strong women like Omolade out there.

Source: Legit.ng