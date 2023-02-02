A young lady has posted a video of a taxi driver he saw with an interesting small phone that has an iPhone ringtone

It all started when the taxi driver's phone rang and he brought it out to answer the call only for it to be a torchlight phone

The lady who posted the video said she thought the phone was an iPhone because of the fine ringtone it has

Funny reactions have followed a TikTok video of a torchlight phone which has the ringtone of an iPhone.

It all started when a lady boarded a taxi and saw the phone the taxi driver uses and how it rang.

The torchlight phone rang like an iPhone. Photo credit: TikTok/@gayobi_achawa.

Source: UGC

Because of the interesting and nice ringtone, the lady said she thought the driver uses an iPhone.

Video of a small phone used by a taxi driver

She was completely surprised when the phone emerged and it was a small torchlight phone. She recorded a video of it and posted it on TikTok.

The video has caught the attention of TikTok users some of who took to the comment section to have a good laugh.

But others said life is packaging and the taxi driver probably downloaded the ringtone into his phone. @gayobi_achawa posted the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@king_queennie (TIKTOK EMPRESS) said:

"I'm sure the driver stays at kasoa."

@ßrain Skama reacted:

"Take it low and wear it high."

@paultrigger439 said:

"He has an external memory card inside and he has the tone on the memory card so no wonder."

@Evelyn Mensah346 commented:

"You don't know.... you don't know what's going on."

@GOD DEY said:

"My guys and I went to classes and we witness one guy with a Samsung phone with the same ringtone."

@Rita bae commented:

"I know someone who also have it, first I thought it was iphone."

@deborahacheampon9 said:

"Lols! They always do that."

Source: Legit.ng