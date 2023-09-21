A man went viral on TikTok because of the length of the shoe he wore and stepped out in public

The man was seen at a place that looked like a drinking spot as he was chatting excitedly with his friends

The shoe attracted attention as people said they had never seen that kind of shoe since they were born

A man has become popular on TikTok after a video showed the length of his black shoe.

In the video posted by @omotonso_1, the man was spotted at a public place that looks like a bar.

The man's long shoe attracted people's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@omotonso_1.

He was busy drinking and chatting excitedly with his friends when the video was recorded.

The video shows that the shoe looks very long and as if it was specially customised for his legs.

As the camera captured him, the man did not seem to care that his long shoe was attracting people's attention to him.

Those who watched the video on TikTok said they had never seen anything like that people. Others said the shoe looked like a sword.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man's long shoe

@beatricelouis08 said:

"If only my maths teachers then used that shoe as an explanation of longitude, I would have pass."

@TICH commented:

"That's not a shoe. That's a whole sword."

@justlife said:

"But where do people find shoes like these?"

@tolulope.oloko commented:

"The shoe must be his means of transportation."

@QUEEN said:

"Crocodile shoes."

@Fese Ruth said:

"It’s the fact that he is seriously explaining himself with such a shoe that’s funny. Like who will take you seriously?"

@favour commented:

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I shall fear no evil says the shoe."

Shoemaker makes beautiful shoe

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian shoemaker produced a beautiful shoe that went viral on Twitter.

Akoni posted photos of the beautiful shoe, which has an army colour and referred to it as a masterpiece.

Legit.ng spoke to Akoni, and he said he learned shoemaking during a training program organised by his church.

