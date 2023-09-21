A Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a video from her maternity photoshoot

In the trending video, her supportive husband was seen with a faux baby bump as they posed together for photos

The proud mother subsequently announced that she had given birth to a baby girl and netizens congratulated her

A TikTok video shared by @boluajoke112 featuring her pregnancy photoshoot with her husband has taken social media by storm.

The video showed the couple standing inside a studio, with her husband wearing a prop that looked like a baby bump.

Husband rocks fake baby bump to join wife for maternity shoot Photo credit: @boluajoke112/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The creative and heartwarming concept quickly caught the attention of viewers, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

Joyful announcement of baby girl's arrival

Following the birth of their baby girl, Boluajoke took to social media to share the happy news.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Captioning the video, she congratulated herself and her husband, expressing her gratitude for his support throughout the journey.

She wrote;

“Congratulations to us okomi thanks for being there for me I bless the day I say yes to you ifemi, it's a baby girl.”

The heartfelt message resonated with many, who joined in celebrating the couple's new addition to their family.

Netizens shower accolades on Boluajoke

The video shared by Boluajoke sparked an outpouring of congratulations from netizens.

@harjeeborlartemi commented:

“Congratulations.”

@lizzygold said:

“Congratulations.”

@MotunrayoOmolewa reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@sulaimon kausara reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Officially Treasure said:

“Foodie congratulations.”

@Helen Paul commented:

“Congratulations.”

@oluwatosinalofuno said:

“Congratulations.”

@pemezy1 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@kareemopeyemi44 said:

“Congratulations to you.”

@user89192470083864 said:

“Congratulations.”

@£4ma reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Harike123 said:

“Congratulations.”

@Cici Tife commented:

“Congrats.”

@Princess Adesewa said:

“Congratulations.”

@Oluwakemi Adeoye705 said:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Husband dances with pregnant wife at hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heavily pregnant woman identified as @prechsempire on TikTok showcased her vibrant and energetic dance moves alongside her supportive husband, who acted as her hype man.

Captioning the video, she expressed her admiration for her husband and thanked God for blessing her with such an incredible partner. She wrote: "Oh my husband. I bless God each day for blessing me with you. Words can't express how I feel."

The touching video reiterated the love and support shared between the couple as they prepared for the arrival of their baby. Netizens in the comments section commended the woman's ability to make the dance moves seem easy with her baby bump.

Source: Legit.ng