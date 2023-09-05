A Nigerian man has been applauded massively on social media for his support towards his pregnant wife

A video which was shared on TikTok showed the caring husband encouraging his wife to dance

His proud wife, who posted the clip, expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with such a kind man

A heavily pregnant woman identified as @prechsempire on TikTok showcased her vibrant and energetic dance moves alongside her supportive husband, who acted as her hype man.

Captioning the video, she expressed her admiration for her husband and thanked God for blessing her with such an incredible partner.

Pregnant woman dances with husband at hospital Photo credit: @prechsempire/TikTok.

She wrote:

"Oh my husband. I bless God each day for blessing me with you. Words can't express how I feel."

Doting husband's support for pregnant wife melts hearts

The touching video reiterated the love and support shared between the couple as they prepared for the arrival of their baby.

Netizens in the comments section commended the woman's ability to make the dance moves seem easy with her baby bump.

Netizens react as man dances with pregnant wife at hospital

@Linda Cyril commented:

“How are you not feeling pain dancing so energetic.”

@Rinah Kalush said:

“You resemble Mr ibu.”

@hollistdeborahtiktok.coml said:

“Where you guys are finding this kind of love, anyway safe delivery dear.”

@Best lady Tee said:

“Awwww let the single breath this is soooooo sweet save delivery my love.”

@Jay commented:

“Congratulations on ur safe delivery princess.”

@user54575667507601 said:

“I can't try it with my husband am telling you.”

@noyenuelcollection commented:

“I love how you made it look easy. Even tho it's not. Kudos. You are strong.”

@De'Arsha u P reacted:

“Congratulations, you strong.”

@Brenda Amarachi Ikoh said:

“If he ain't like this lord I don't want.”

@user94032485233872 said:

“Hubby we call super blessings from God upon your life. Grace and mercy for this support. We love you soooooo much endless love.”

Watch the video below:

Man tries to make pregnant wife happy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man identified as @paidolove has gone viral on TikTok after dancing for his pregnant wife at a party. He showcased his dance moves in a desperate attempt to get his wife to smile, but he seemed to have failed.

In the video, Paido was seen dancing to a song while his wife watched without a smile. The clip has since gone viral, with netizens reiterating how difficult it is to make a pregnant woman smile with all the emotions built up inside her.

It also sparked a conversation about the challenges of pregnancy and the importance of supporting pregnant women during this time.

