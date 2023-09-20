A hilarious TikTok video showed a young man texting on WhatsApp using his TV

A funny video on TikTok has captured the moment a young man used his TV as a giant WhatsApp keyboard.

The lad was typing furiously on his screen keyboard, while the message he wanted to send was shown in huge letters on the TV screen.

The man was typed fast even though the screen is large. Photo credit: TikTok/@enzovisuals

Source: TikTok

He quickly composed a short message, added a cheeky emoji and pressed send, without caring who might see his private conversation.

The hilarious clip has gone viral on the social media platform, with thousands of views and comments.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Clinton reacted:

"If he wants to he will."

Sir_Alex said:

"The way he's typing. Experience.. does he even own a phone or he daily types on the TV."

Joe63773:

"Us in the 90's sending sms "I love you so much " don't reply it's my moms phone."

Desire:

"Mom and dad took the tv tv remote to punish my nephew they came home and found him watching tv he downloaded a remote on his phone."

100eaters commented:

"Having a touch tv is all fun and games until your mom walks in while yoU typing on it."

MayorrDC:

"My tv also connects with WhatsApp like."

Layza:

"The things we do for love."

Jodakeed:

"l have a feeling that the TV is also going before morning."

Umeliwabo:

"Pure example of "I'Il go to the moonand back for you."

Thandeka:

"It's giving, "if he wants to he will"."

Nanaricch5:

"It's Airplay and someone is typing at the back."

LêftyKîd:

"No 1 will stop me from connectin with babe."

Source: Legit.ng