A hilarious TikTok video has gone viral on the internet, showing the amusing tactic that three men used to get the phone number of a young lady they met on the street.

The men, speaking in Yoruba, knelt in front of the lady and started praying for her.

The lady could not help but smile as they kneel. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_2much

Source: TikTok

They also subtly mentioned that their friend, kneeling next to them, had a crush on her and wanted to get to know her better.

The lady, wearing a cute dress and fitting hijab, could not help but smile and laugh at their antics.

She seemed flattered and intrigued by their humorous and charming approach, which indicated that they had a good chance of winning her heart.

Many people found the scene hilarious and adorable. Some praised the men for their creativity and confidence, while others wondered if the lady gave them her number.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Ben Khazzy Funds reacted:

"They are cooking ur shege u still stand dey look."

Alarapeboy said:

"Another format don set ooo."

Abilawonjoseph77 wrote:

"She Don Fall already."

Shessybigdaddy commented:

"Where is this? I think the place is Afghanistan Kabul campus."

Olamydei commented:

"Update for 'Shina' plenty for ilorin."

AyubaToheedAlade:

"She don gree already because she's smiling."

Domino007:

"Thanks for the update...l go start from Ganmo to amoyo down to tanke."

LanryElectrics:

"Omo see latest update"

Alfa OmoAlbarika:

"You don cast our format."

Lola:

"You go finish stand up with subhana robikka."

Source: Legit.ng