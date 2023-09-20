As outrage continued to trail the sudden demise of singer Mohbad, some Nigerians have taken it personally

One of such Nigerians is a lady who was seen angrily destroying a fine portrait of her fave, Naira Marley

Mixed reactions trailed the video of the lady destroying the Naira Marley frame and setting its remains ablaze

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In protest of Mohbad's untimely demise, a Nigerian lady has destroyed a fine frame of Naira Marley that was in her apartment.

The Peace Crooner's demise has sparked outrage across social media from fans and celebrities, with many accusing his former record label, Marlian Music, of being responsible.

She set her Naira Marley frame ablaze. Photo Credit: @blexempireclassy, Twitter/@SAMKLEF

Source: TikTok

A fan of Naira Marley seemed to have taken the death personally as she registered her displeasure against her fave.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 700k views, the lady reduced the frame to shreds and went on to set its remains ablaze.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While destroying the frame, a song dissing Naira Marley and Sam Larry could be heard playing in the background. Mixed reactions have trailed her action.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady destroying the Naira Marley frame

Christos | Personal Finance said:

"Just assive u been sabi Mohbad or wen d boy dey alive u show him love nah now all of una dey do fake love rubbish people."

Savage001 said:

"I like the way you remove am from the frame e better make portable day."

Jackson said:

"All this things are just nonsense,are you not there when Mohbad was going through all this things now you're turning up for him because he's dead."

Mimie said:

"Nor be your money you take do the frame?? Abi na naira Marley do am give you."

adaagu said:

"Omo what of those who tattooed naira Marley on their body Omo."

Big baby said:

"Why una dey get naira Marley frame for house first of all?"

Oyo radio stations ban Marlian music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two radio stations in Oyo state had placed bans on Marlian music.

On Monday, September 19, veteran journalist and owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, made a public announcement saying all Marlian music, be it from Naira Marley or any artist on his label, has been placed on the NTBB list.

The announcement by Agidigbo FM was made hours after Splash 105.5 made a similar pronouncement.

The veteran media personality was, however, quick to note that he nor his radio station were not saying Naira was responsible for the death of Mohbad, but until he is proven not guilty, Marlian music would stay banned on Agidigbo.

Source: Legit.ng