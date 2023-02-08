An old woman has used a sweet dance to express herself and the video of the moment has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the woman danced and shook her body despite supporting herself with her walking stick

The jovial woman was dressed nicely in a colourful wrapper and this made her dance sweeter to watch

An old woman has won a lot of admirers on TikTok because of the nice way she danced.

The woman was nicely dressed in a beautiful native wrapper and top and this made her look very colourful.

The jovial old woman dances in a smooth way. Photo credit: TikTok/@funkeogungbe1.

While she danced, the woman was supporting herself with the aid of a walking stick, but that did not in any way diminish her dance.

Video of old woman dancing

She began her dance by shaking her frame in an energetic way with her face brimming with a lot of inviting smiles.

The woman then punctuated her dance with good shoulder moves and this was the major highlight of her dance.

Her jovial nature and the way she danced like a teenager have endeared her to a lot of young people who are praising her on TikTok. A lot of people are hooked by the video posted by @funkeogungbe1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok

@Oluwaseunfunmi Abayomi said:

"Me wey dey always run for mama before, I don come like mama now. Mama please don't come for me ooo. I love you so much."

@Emotional Gangster reacted:

"More happy years ma."

@only_one_cbn_boss6090 said:

"Grandma is feeling the vibe."

@Gbonjubola AmokeAde said:

"Mami, I go be your boo ma. I love you ma."

@successfulkennykenny1 reacted:

"Hh my God. Mama I love your vibes."

@iorahiijohn said:

"This one nah real mama wey no rest."

@user9446103268167 reacted:

"Any available handsome hunk for mama abeg. Make this beauty no waste."

