A funny old woman who was trying to speak the English language has left a lot of people laughing on TikTok

She was with her granddaughter who was drinking a bottle of soft drink and she wanted some of it for herself

In a bid to get the soft drink, the woman told her granddaughter that she is the only guy that the lady has

A funny old woman has gone viral after expressing herself in the English language while playing with her granddaughter.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the woman was seen sitting outside with her granddaughter who was drinking a soft drink.

The woman expressed herself in English and it was funny. Photo credit: TikTok/@omah_gelato.

The old woman wanted some of the soft drink for herself and she asked for it in a very funny way.

Laughter as old woman speaks English language

It all started when the old woman was struggling to take the bottle of soft drink from her granddaughter and the young lady resisted the attempt.

She continued her struggle for the soft drink by telling her granddaughter that she is the only guy the young lady has.

The way she expressed herself in English was so hilarious that it made the video go viral. The video was posted by @omah_gelato.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@widesmile said:

"If you know you watch this more than once gather here abeg. Granny just made us smile."

@esthernwosu853 said:

"Honestly, I was angry with my children about to hit them with bet immediately i listen to mama voice i burst into serious laugh."

@marlins445 reacted:

"Mama you will live long. So happy to see this."

@VERO commented:

"What is mama saying?"

@Maximum-Fundz

"This one sweet me die."

@davetyler803 said:

"This is the best gift God has given you. She knows how to flow with children, so hold her tight."

Source: Legit.ng