A Nigerian man made a video to give respite to people who have been waiting to get their NIN card for years

The man showed a mobile app that could generate a printable soft copy an individual can convert into a plastic ID

According to him, he waited for many years to have his NIN card before he learnt the fast option

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who said he had been waiting since 2015 to get his National Identification Number (NIN) card finally found a way around it.

In a TikTok video, the man (@abujatechbro) showed people how to use a mobile app to generate their cards without stress.

The man held up the NIN paper he got before the card. Photo source: @abujatechbro

Source: TikTok

Man got NIN card

He said he got his card within an hour. The man told people to type in NIMC into PlayStore or Apple Store to get MWS: NIMC Personal ID. A check on the NIMC official page showed it is the same app the agency has online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After opening the app, he clicked "Print NIN Slip" and "Print Premium Slip" appeared. A box asked for a token of N1,000 via Remita to generate the printable copy.

According to him, the soft copy generated with the app should be taken to a printer to make one's personal card.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DarkStarkfk said:

"Increase the music boss, your voice too loud."

Rioenegy1 said:

"Omo the reviews I see on App Store mad oo make I use my money chop first."

Verified anonymous said:

"Done it just now. Thank you. Remita cost 1200 and plastic iD cost me 2000. Still better than waiting for 20 years."

Tboysquare Gaming wondered:

"So people don’t know about this?"

Okey Udechukwu said:

"My app keeps saying Network request failed."

Mide_dynasty said:

"Just go to cyber cafe and get it done under 20mins."

Olanrewaju Ebenezer Opaogun asked:

"Must we pay for national identity card?"

Man used card for garbage abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the Netherlands made a video to talk about the bin collection technology in the country.

Identified with the handle @madagaskatwins on TikTok, he shared how he trashed his bin. He went to an automated bin and used a card before its lids opened for him to deposit his trash bags.

Source: Legit.ng