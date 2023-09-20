Converting NIN Slip to Plastic Card: Man Teaches People How to Use Mobile App, Gives Tips
- A Nigerian man made a video to give respite to people who have been waiting to get their NIN card for years
- The man showed a mobile app that could generate a printable soft copy an individual can convert into a plastic ID
- According to him, he waited for many years to have his NIN card before he learnt the fast option
A Nigerian man who said he had been waiting since 2015 to get his National Identification Number (NIN) card finally found a way around it.
In a TikTok video, the man (@abujatechbro) showed people how to use a mobile app to generate their cards without stress.
Man got NIN card
He said he got his card within an hour. The man told people to type in NIMC into PlayStore or Apple Store to get MWS: NIMC Personal ID. A check on the NIMC official page showed it is the same app the agency has online.
After opening the app, he clicked "Print NIN Slip" and "Print Premium Slip" appeared. A box asked for a token of N1,000 via Remita to generate the printable copy.
According to him, the soft copy generated with the app should be taken to a printer to make one's personal card.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
DarkStarkfk said:
"Increase the music boss, your voice too loud."
Rioenegy1 said:
"Omo the reviews I see on App Store mad oo make I use my money chop first."
Verified anonymous said:
"Done it just now. Thank you. Remita cost 1200 and plastic iD cost me 2000. Still better than waiting for 20 years."
Tboysquare Gaming wondered:
"So people don’t know about this?"
Okey Udechukwu said:
"My app keeps saying Network request failed."
Mide_dynasty said:
"Just go to cyber cafe and get it done under 20mins."
Olanrewaju Ebenezer Opaogun asked:
"Must we pay for national identity card?"
