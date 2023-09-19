A Nigerian man living abroad was amazed when he used an access card to open a trash can in the Netherlands

The man said that the technology worked as if a person were withdrawing money with an ATM card

Nigerians who reacted to his video said that they would not have swiped twice to avoid paying more

A Nigerian man, also a twin, who lives in the Netherlands, has made a video to talk about one of the amazing things in the country.

He (@madagaskatwins) went to an automated machine and used a card before its lids opened, so he could deposit his trash bags.

The man opened the trash cans with a card. Photo source: @madagaskatwins

Source: TikTok

Netherlands and garbage collection

The man asked people in a funny clip if they had the same where they were. He called the technology "too calculative". He said:

"Why people are using ATM to get cash, people are using ATM to put dustbin. Ah!"

The man wondered aloud and asked if he was withdrawing money. Holding up the card, he said: "For garbage?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Young Bossman68 said:

"If na me, ago put the two bags on one swipe."

Yomi said:

"That’s an access card, not ATM card chief."

Iam_deefederal said:

"No me throwing both bin at once can’t pay twice."

Ademiebml asked:

"What if you mistakenly dropped your card with the bin."

MsTeeAlph said:

"Na to drop the dustbin for ground na."

Jeremiah Billions asked:

"Does it charge you for that?"

AshladyE said:

"That’s why Netherland is so clean."

amaluonyekachi said:

"Just open it once and use binding wire to keep the cover open till the bin is full."

Bob_daddyINC said:

"I so much love Netherlands, it's my dream country."

